Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 542,548 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $1,362,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VB opened at $210.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

