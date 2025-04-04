Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.74.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $917.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $972.68 and its 200-day moving average is $873.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

