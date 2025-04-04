Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,046 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

