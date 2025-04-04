WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 380353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 310.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.