WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 40796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

