Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,092,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 456,318 shares.The stock last traded at $77.99 and had previously closed at $76.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Get Workiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WK

Workiva Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $890,266.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,688.14. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $352,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,791.48. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,010.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.