World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $454.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

