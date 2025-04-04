World Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

