Yoffe Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,548 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

