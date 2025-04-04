Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.