10,111 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Rahlfs Capital LLC

Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Rahlfs Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,360,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $368.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

