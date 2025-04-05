413,805 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 413,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.65% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 5.6 %

CWST opened at $108.57 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.17. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

