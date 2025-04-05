AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $16.70. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 313 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.