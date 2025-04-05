Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $367.77 and last traded at $368.56, with a volume of 1578681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $385.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.66 and a 200-day moving average of $463.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

