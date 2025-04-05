Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199.40 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.58). Approximately 185,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 173,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.67).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
In other news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson acquired 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £19,897 ($25,666.92). Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.
The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.
