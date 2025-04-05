Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and traded as low as $35.40. Advantest shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 212,624 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Advantest Stock Performance
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantest Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
