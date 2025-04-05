ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.01 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). ADVFN shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 205,115 shares.
ADVFN Stock Down 5.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
ADVFN (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.98) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADVFN had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%.
ADVFN Company Profile
ADVFN is an award-winning global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.
Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.
