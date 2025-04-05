AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.