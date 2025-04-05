Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 1617700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,377,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,146,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,290,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,907,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

