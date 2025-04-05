Airline Stocks To Watch Now – April 5th

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, RTX, Zscaler, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies within the airline industry, representing ownership in firms that provide air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Investors in these stocks are exposed to factors like fuel prices, regulatory changes, and economic fluctuations that directly impact an airline’s financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 18,018,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,233. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 110,150,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,490,321. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $12.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. RTX has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded down $17.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.67. 5,709,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.68 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,133,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

