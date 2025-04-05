Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and traded as high as $42.83. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 6,552 shares changing hands.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

