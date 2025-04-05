Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.81 and last traded at C$7.48, with a volume of 7566198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy David Laney purchased 9,795 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

