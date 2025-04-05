Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.26 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.83). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 476,889 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($90.30) to GBX 6,250 ($80.62) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.43.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

