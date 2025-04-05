Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.26 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.83). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 476,889 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($90.30) to GBX 6,250 ($80.62) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH
Alliance Pharma Stock Up 0.2 %
About Alliance Pharma
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Pharma
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.