Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 33574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $737.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 74.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

