American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.99 and last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 31768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

