Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 152054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Amplify High Income ETF Stock Down 6.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $499.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.
Amplify High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.
About Amplify High Income ETF
The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.
