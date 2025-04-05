Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 152054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Amplify High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amplify High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 144,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

