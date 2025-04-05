Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $10.87. Andritz shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 758 shares changing hands.
Andritz Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz AG will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andritz Increases Dividend
About Andritz
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
