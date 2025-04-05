Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $10.87. Andritz shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 758 shares changing hands.

Andritz Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz AG will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Increases Dividend

About Andritz

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5645 dividend. This is a boost from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Andritz’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

