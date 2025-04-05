APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

APA Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

APA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.