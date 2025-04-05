Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $139,809.20 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $139,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,606.06. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $143,228.80.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

APGE traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. 1,079,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,236. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APGE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

