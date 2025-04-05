AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.35% of AptarGroup worth $36,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 273,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

ATR stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

