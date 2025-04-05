Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 363,962 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 162.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.98% of United Natural Foods worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 6.4 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.