Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.