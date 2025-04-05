Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.92.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

