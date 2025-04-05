Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 4,949 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $29,842.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,873.88. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 225,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,798. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Arteris by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Arteris by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

