Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGD) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 344,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 694% from the average daily volume of 43,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.