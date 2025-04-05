Aurubis AG (AIAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on April 22nd

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7783 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a 53.2% increase from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Aurubis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $46.10 on Friday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.
About Aurubis
