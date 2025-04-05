Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,021 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $102,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 7.7 %

MSI stock opened at $401.91 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

