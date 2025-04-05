Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.75 to C$19.75. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aya Gold & Silver traded as low as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.39. Approximately 1,148,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 817,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYA. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.61.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

