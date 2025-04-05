Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) & LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Head-To-Head Review

Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN – Get Free Report) and LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Balincan USA and LY”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LY $12.57 billion 1.97 $781.08 million $0.20 34.58

LY has higher revenue and earnings than Balincan USA.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Balincan USA has a beta of 6.31, meaning that its share price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LY has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Balincan USA and LY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A LY 6.17% 3.65% 1.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Balincan USA and LY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 0.00 LY 0 1 0 1 3.00

Given Balincan USA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Balincan USA is more favorable than LY.

Summary

LY beats Balincan USA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balincan USA

Tekumo LLC designs and develops on-demand service as a service (SaaS)-based platform. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

