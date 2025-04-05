BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
BancFirst Stock Performance
NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 148,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.82. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in BancFirst by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
