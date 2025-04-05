Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.69 and traded as high as $36.34. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 240,367 shares traded.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

