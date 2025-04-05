Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 7.7 %

BAC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.