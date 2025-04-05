Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.42. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 10,247 shares trading hands.

Bank of East Asia Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

