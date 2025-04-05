Barclays Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $135.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

XPO Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of XPO opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

