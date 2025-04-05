Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €26.64 ($29.27) and last traded at €26.64 ($29.27). 77,789 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.56 ($28.09).

Befesa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.56.

About Befesa

(Get Free Report)

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.