Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €26.64 ($29.27) and last traded at €26.64 ($29.27). 77,789 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.56 ($28.09).
Befesa Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.56.
About Befesa
Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.
