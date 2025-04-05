Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.08. 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.38% of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. BTOP was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

