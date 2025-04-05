BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.68 and last traded at C$40.66. Approximately 2,009,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,212,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.13.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.57.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.
