BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.91 and last traded at C$10.94. Approximately 8,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.26.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a broad U.S. high yield corporate bond market index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Very Liquid Index CAD Hedged (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index by investing in assets such as ETFs, mutual funds or other investment funds, American depositary receipts or derivative instruments.

