BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 429,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.01% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

