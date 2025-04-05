BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Shares Up 4% – Still a Buy?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 25,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,256% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

