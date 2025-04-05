Brokerages Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Target Price at $11.20

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.
GWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ESS Tech Stock Performance
GWH opened at $2.40 on Friday. ESS Tech has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 101.96% and a negative net margin of 1,263.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
See Also
